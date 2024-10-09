The Latest Analyst Ratings For Zeta Global Holdings

29 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 23 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 3 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 10 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 3 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $32.41, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average reflects an increase of 17.47% from the previous average price target of $27.59.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Zeta Global Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clark Wright DA Davidson Raises Buy $39.00 $35.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $34.00 $34.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Richard Baldry Roth MKM Raises Buy $44.00 $33.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $37.00 $30.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $36.00 $33.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Maintains Buy $35.00 $35.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $34.00 $29.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $37.00 $35.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $36.00 $30.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $33.00 $28.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $30.00 $28.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $35.00 $32.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $28.00 $20.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $28.00 $18.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $32.00 $22.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $24.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $29.00 $23.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $28.00 $20.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $23.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $29.00 $20.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $18.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $18.50 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Announces Buy $23.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Zeta Global Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Zeta Global Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Zeta Global Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Zeta Global Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zeta Global Holdings analyst ratings.

Discovering Zeta Global Holdings: A Closer Look

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Zeta Global Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Zeta Global Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 32.61% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zeta Global Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zeta Global Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.85, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

