The Latest Analyst Ratings For YETI Holdings

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated YETI Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $43.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $43.62, the current average has increased by 0.3%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive YETI Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $40.00 $55.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold $44.00 $44.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold $44.00 $44.00 Wendy Nicholson Citigroup Raises Buy $50.00 $47.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Hold $46.00 $43.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $45.00 $38.00 Matt Koranda Roth MKM Raises Neutral $43.00 $42.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Raises Underweight $38.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to YETI Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of YETI Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind YETI Holdings

YETI Holdings Inc is a designer, marketer, and distributor of premium products for the outdoor and recreation market sold under the YETI brand. The company offers products including coolers and equipment, drinkware, and other accessories. Its trademark products include YETI Tundra, Hopper, YETI TANK, Rambler, Colster, Rambler among others. The company distributes products through wholesale channels and through direct-to-consumer, or DTC, channels.

YETI Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: YETI Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): YETI Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.45%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, YETI Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

