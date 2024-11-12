The Latest Analyst Ratings For Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $101.14, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $95.00, the current average has increased by 6.46%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ian Zaffino Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $115.00 $90.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $100.00 $90.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $103.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Outperform $97.00 $92.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $92.00 $91.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $103.00 $104.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $96.00 -

Get to Know Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Better

As of Dec. 31, 2023, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts operates 872,000 rooms across more than 20 brands predominantly in the economy and midscale segments. Super 8 is the largest brand, representing around 19% of all rooms, with Days Inn (13%) and Ramada (14%) the next two largest brands. During the past several years, the company has expanded its extended stay/lifestyle brands, which appeal to travelers seeking to experience the local culture of a given location. The company closed its La Quinta acquisition in the second quarter of 2018, adding around 90,000 rooms at the time the deal closed. Wyndham launched a new extended stay economy scale segment concept, ECHO, in the spring of 2022. The United States represents 57% of total rooms.

A Deep Dive into Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.49% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.76%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.92% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.27, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

