The Latest Analyst Ratings For Western Digital

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 10 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 8 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $84.82, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average has increased by 22.93% from the previous average price target of $69.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Western Digital by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Announces Buy $90.00 - Jim Kelleher Argus Research Raises Buy $88.00 $68.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $85.00 $80.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Announces Buy $85.00 - Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $85.00 - Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $86.00 $83.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $65.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $70.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $83.00 $73.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $80.00 $65.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $76.00 $58.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $72.00 Medhi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Neutral $83.00 $68.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $80.00 $66.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $100.00 $70.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $115.00 $65.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $80.00 - C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $70.00 - Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $65.00 $55.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $65.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Western Digital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Western Digital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Western Digital's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Western Digital: A Closer Look

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives and solid-state drives. In the HDD market it forms a practical duopoly with Seagate, and it is the largest global producer of NAND flash chips for SSDs in a joint venture with competitor Kioxia.

Financial Milestones: Western Digital's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Western Digital's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Western Digital's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.27%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Digital's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Digital's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Western Digital's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.77. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

