The Latest Analyst Ratings For VF

In the preceding three months, 15 analysts have released ratings for VF (NYSE:VFC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 7 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated VF and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $20.27, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $18.58, the current average has increased by 9.1%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of VF by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Civello Truist Securities Announces Hold $20.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $21.00 $21.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Hold $19.00 $16.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $24.00 $20.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $17.00 $16.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $22.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $20.00 $17.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $21.00 $19.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $19.00 $19.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $25.00 $21.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $15.00 $16.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $20.00 - Ashley Helgans Jefferies Announces Hold $20.00 - Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $22.00 $19.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $16.00 $17.00

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of about a dozen brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

Breaking Down VF's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, VF faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.55% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: VF's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.89%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): VF's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): VF's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.25, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

