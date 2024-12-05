The Latest Analyst Ratings For VF

In the preceding three months, 15 analysts have released ratings for VF (NYSE:VFC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|2
|2
|10
|1
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|2
|1
|7
|1
|0
|3M Ago
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
Analysts have recently evaluated VF and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $20.27, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $18.58, the current average has increased by 9.1%.
Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis
The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of VF by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Joseph Civello
|Truist Securities
|Announces
|Hold
|$20.00
|-
|Dana Telsey
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|$21.00
|$21.00
|John Kernan
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Hold
|$19.00
|$16.00
|Paul Lejuez
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$24.00
|$20.00
|Matthew Boss
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Neutral
|$17.00
|$16.00
|Adrienne Yih
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$25.00
|$22.00
|Jonathan Komp
|Baird
|Raises
|Neutral
|$20.00
|$17.00
|Dana Telsey
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$21.00
|$19.00
|Dana Telsey
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|$19.00
|$19.00
|Jim Duffy
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$25.00
|$21.00
|Ike Boruchow
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Underweight
|$15.00
|$16.00
|Brooke Roach
|Goldman Sachs
|Announces
|Neutral
|$20.00
|-
|Ashley Helgans
|Jefferies
|Announces
|Hold
|$20.00
|-
|Adrienne Yih
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$22.00
|$19.00
|Matthew Boss
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$16.00
|$17.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to VF. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of VF compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of VF's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of VF's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on VF analyst ratings.
Get to Know VF Better
VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of about a dozen brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.
Breaking Down VF's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.
Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, VF faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.55% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.
Net Margin: VF's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.89%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): VF's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): VF's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.25, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.
The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know
Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.
Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.
