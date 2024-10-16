The Latest Analyst Ratings For USA Compression Partners

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $25.0, along with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. A decline of 2.61% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of USA Compression Partners by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $27.00 $26.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Neutral $24.00 $25.00 Douglas Irwin Citigroup Announces Neutral $23.00 - Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $26.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to USA Compression Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of USA Compression Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into USA Compression Partners's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners LP provides compression services in the United States in terms of total compression fleet horsepower to customers relating to infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and enhancing crude oil production through artificial lift processes. It engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units and maintains related support inventory and equipment. The company provides compression services in several shale plays throughout the U.S., including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, and others.

Key Indicators: USA Compression Partners's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, USA Compression Partners showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.72% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: USA Compression Partners's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.41% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): USA Compression Partners's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 21.53%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): USA Compression Partners's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: USA Compression Partners's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 23.2. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

