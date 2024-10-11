The Latest Analyst Ratings For Uber Technologies

Analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 29 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 14 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 8 8 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $89.14, with a high estimate of $99.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has increased by 2.13% from the previous average price target of $87.28.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Uber Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Post B of A Securities Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $99.00 $88.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $95.00 $90.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $90.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $97.00 $97.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $90.00 - Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $84.00 $83.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00 Ronald Josey JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $98.00 $96.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $90.00 $89.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $97.00 $91.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $90.00 $80.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $88.00 $86.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $82.00 $81.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Ronald Josey JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $95.00 $90.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $90.00 $88.00 Conor Cunningham Melius Research Announces Hold $77.00 - Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $90.00 - Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Uber Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Uber Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Uber Technologies's Background

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Key Indicators: Uber Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Uber Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Uber Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Uber Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.67%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Uber Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.5%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Uber Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.9.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

