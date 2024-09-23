The Latest Analyst Ratings For Tripadvisor

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 7 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 2 0 6 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $17.08, with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 19.7% lower than the prior average price target of $21.27.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Tripadvisor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $12.00 $12.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Underweight $12.00 - Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $17.00 $21.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Lowers Hold $15.00 $25.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $16.00 $20.00 Benjamin Miller Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $24.00 $27.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Lowers Buy $20.00 $25.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $14.00 $17.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $18.00 $20.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $17.00 $20.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $21.00 $21.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $19.00 $26.00

Tripadvisor is the world's leading travel metasearch company. Its platform offers 1 billion reviews and information on about 8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. In 2023, 58% of revenue came from the company's core Brand Tripadvisor segment, which includes hotel revenue generated through advertising on its metasearch platform. Viator, its experiences brand, was 41% of sales in 2023, and TheFork, its dining brand, represented 9% of revenue (about 8% of sales were intersegment, which are eliminated from consolidated revenue).

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Tripadvisor displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Tripadvisor's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tripadvisor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.85%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, Tripadvisor faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

