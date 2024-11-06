The Latest Analyst Ratings For Timken

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Timken (NYSE:TKR) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $93.4, a high estimate of $103.00, and a low estimate of $87.00. This current average represents a 7.3% decrease from the previous average price target of $100.75.

The standing of Timken among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Barger Keybanc Lowers Overweight $90.00 $104.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $97.00 $102.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Announces Neutral $90.00 - Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Maintains Buy $103.00 $103.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $87.00 $94.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Timken. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Timken compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Timken's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Timken

The Timken Company is a manufacturer of bearings, gear belts, industrial motion products and chain-related products. The company sells its portfolio of bearings, including tapered, spherical and cylindrical roller bearings, and thrust and ball bearings, through a network of authorized dealers to end users or directly to original equipment manufacturers. End-market sectors include general industrial, automotive, rail, energy, heavy truck, defense, agriculture, metals, mining, civil aerospace, construction, pulp and paper, and cement industries. Its segments are Engineered Bearings and Industrial Motion. Timken generates majority of its revenue in the United States of America.

Timken: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Timken's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.07% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.14%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.56%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Timken's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.47%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Timken's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.82. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

