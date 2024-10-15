The Latest Analyst Ratings For Teradata

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Teradata (NYSE:TDC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 1 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $32.75, along with a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. Experiencing a 19.55% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $40.71.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Teradata among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chirag Ved Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $37.00 $34.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Hold $29.00 $37.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $44.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $38.00 $49.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Underweight $30.00 $35.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $32.00 $40.00 Chirag Ved Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $34.00 $46.00 Austin Dietz UBS Announces Sell $32.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Teradata. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Teradata compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Teradata's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Teradata's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Teradata analyst ratings.

Get to Know Teradata Better

Teradata Corp provides analytic data products and related services. The Company operates in data and analytics, which captures, integrates, stores, manages, and analyzes data of all types to answer business questions and deliver insight; and marketing applications, which offer marketing management products to help businesses win customer loyalty. Its solutions include components such as data warehousing, Asset optimization, Fraud prevention, Product innovation, and risk mitigation. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.

Financial Insights: Teradata

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Teradata's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.63% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Teradata's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.49%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 57.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teradata's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.2%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.13, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

