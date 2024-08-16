The Latest Analyst Ratings For Tapestry

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $51.29, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.43%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Tapestry by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $51.00 $54.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $54.00 $54.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $54.00 $54.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $54.00 $54.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $42.00 $45.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $52.00 $55.00 Kristina Ruggeri Argus Research Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tapestry. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Tapestry compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tapestry's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman are Tapestry's fashion and accessory brands. The firm's products are sold through about 1,400 company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce in North America (66% of fiscal 2023 sales), Europe, Asia (29% of fiscal 2023 sales), and elsewhere. Coach (75% of fiscal 2023 sales) is best known for affordable luxury leather products. Kate Spade (21% of fiscal 2023 sales) is known for colorful patterns and graphics. Women's handbags and accessories produced 69% of Tapestry's sales in fiscal 2023. Stuart Weitzman (4% of sales) generates nearly all its revenue from women's footwear. In August 2023, Tapestry agreed to acquire rival Capri and its three brands, Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo.

Tapestry's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Tapestry's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.8%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tapestry's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.4%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tapestry's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.13%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tapestry's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.01%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Tapestry's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.34, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

