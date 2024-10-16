The Latest Analyst Ratings For Sunrun

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 17 analysts have published ratings on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $23.32, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $16.50. Observing a 8.92% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $21.41.

The standing of Sunrun among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $19.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $23.00 $24.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Buy $29.00 $31.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $35.00 $35.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $35.00 $31.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $16.50 $12.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $22.00 $19.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $18.00 $14.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $20.00 $17.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $38.00 $42.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $18.00 $12.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $23.00 $20.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $22.00 $19.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $16.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $15.00

About Sunrun

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Financial Milestones: Sunrun's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Sunrun faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.24% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sunrun's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunrun's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.65% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sunrun's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.66% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sunrun's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.25. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

