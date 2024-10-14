The Latest Analyst Ratings For Stryker

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Stryker, presenting an average target of $377.62, a high estimate of $405.00, and a low estimate of $345.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.11% increase from the previous average price target of $369.83.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Stryker. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $383.00 $374.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $370.00 $345.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $380.00 $365.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $380.00 $380.00 Mike Polark Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $405.00 - Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $374.00 $360.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $402.00 $374.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $345.00 $364.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $393.00 $392.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Buy $360.00 $372.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Buy $365.00 $375.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Neutral $366.00 $351.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $386.00 $386.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stryker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stryker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Stryker's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Stryker's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Stryker analyst ratings.

About Stryker

Stryker designs, manufactures, and markets an array of medical equipment, instruments, consumable supplies, and implantable devices. The product portfolio includes hip and knee replacements, extremities, endoscopy systems, operating room equipment, embolic coils, hospital beds and gurneys, and orthopedic robotics. Stryker remains one of the three largest competitors in reconstructive orthopedic implants and holds the leadership position in operating room equipment. Just over one fourth of Stryker's total revenue currently comes from outside the United States.

Stryker: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Stryker displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Stryker's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stryker's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.24%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Stryker's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.62, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SYK

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 BTIG Maintains Buy Jan 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SYK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.