The Latest Analyst Ratings For Starwood Prop Trust

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Starwood Prop Trust (NYSE:STWD), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $21.5, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $20.25, the current average has increased by 6.17%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Starwood Prop Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $22.50 $20.50 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $20.50 $20.00 Thomas Catherwood BTIG Announces Buy $24.00 - Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $20.50 $20.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $20.00 $20.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Starwood Prop Trust. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Starwood Prop Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Starwood Property Trust Inc is an American real estate investment trust principally engaged in originating, acquiring, and managing commercial mortgage loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities in the U.S. and Europe. The company organizes its activities into Commercial and Residential Lending Segment, Infrastructure Lending Segment, Property Segment and Investing and Servicing Segment. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Real estate commercial and residential lending segment, which is engaged in originating, acquiring, financing, and managing commercial first mortgages, and non-agency residential mortgages.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Starwood Prop Trust's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -44.86% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Starwood Prop Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 33.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Starwood Prop Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.22%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.46.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

