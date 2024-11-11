The Latest Analyst Ratings For Smartsheet

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 26 analysts have published ratings on Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 15 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 12 0 0 3M Ago 8 3 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Smartsheet and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $56.94, accompanied by a high estimate of $63.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Observing a 3.17% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $55.19.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Smartsheet by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $56.50 $56.50 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $56.50 $63.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $56.50 $61.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $56.50 $50.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $56.50 $59.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Hold $56.50 $60.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $56.50 $51.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $56.50 $60.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Hold $57.00 - Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $56.50 $60.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Hold $56.50 $60.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $57.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $56.50 $55.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $63.00 $55.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $62.00 $60.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $60.00 $52.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $59.00 $48.00 Robert Simmons DA Davidson Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $57.00 $55.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $51.00 $43.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $45.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Buy $61.00 $56.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $55.00 $53.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Smartsheet. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Smartsheet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Smartsheet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Smartsheet's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Smartsheet analyst ratings.

Delving into Smartsheet's Background

Smartsheet is a provider of collaborative work management software delivered via a cloud-based, software-as-a-service model. The firm's solution offers scalable, dynamic tools to improve the efficiency of project and process management across countless use cases. Smartsheet's offering supports workflow management across teams, provides real-time visibility into projects, and reporting and automation capabilities. The firm generates revenue via software subscriptions on a per-user basis, and incremental charges for added platform capabilities.

A Deep Dive into Smartsheet's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Smartsheet's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.33%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Smartsheet's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Smartsheet's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.2%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Smartsheet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SMAR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SMAR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.