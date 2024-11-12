The Latest Analyst Ratings For Sixth Street Specialty

Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $21.9, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average represents a 3.74% decrease from the previous average price target of $22.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sixth Street Specialty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $23.00 $23.00 Paul Johnson Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $21.50 $23.00 Mickey Schleien Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $21.00 - Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $21.00 $22.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $23.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sixth Street Specialty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sixth Street Specialty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sixth Street Specialty's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sixth Street Specialty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Sixth Street Specialty Better

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc is a specialty finance company focused on providing flexible, fully committed financing solutions to middle market companies located in the United States of America. It partners with companies across a variety of industries and excel at providing creative solutions to companies with complex business models that may have limited access to capital. The company seeks to generate current income in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities.

Financial Insights: Sixth Street Specialty

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Sixth Street Specialty's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -24.65%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sixth Street Specialty's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 68.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sixth Street Specialty's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.54%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sixth Street Specialty's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Sixth Street Specialty's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.17. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

