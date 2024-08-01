The Latest Analyst Ratings For SiteOne Landscape Supply

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $147.33, along with a high estimate of $185.00 and a low estimate of $114.00. A 8.05% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $160.22.

A clear picture of SiteOne Landscape Supply's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target W. Andrew Carter Stifel Maintains Hold $150.00 $150.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Underweight $114.00 $129.00 Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Lowers Hold $125.00 $160.00 Damian Karas UBS Lowers Buy $185.00 $190.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Hold $140.00 $155.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Buy $150.00 $165.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $158.00 $175.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Underweight $129.00 $133.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Outperform $175.00 $185.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SiteOne Landscape Supply. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SiteOne Landscape Supply compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SiteOne Landscape Supply's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is a supplier of tools and equipment. The company serves various businesses which include wholesale irrigation, outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, grass seeds, and fertilizers, turf protection products, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals mainly in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes irrigation supplies, fertilizer and herbicides, landscape accessories, nursery goods, natural stones and blocks, outdoor lighting and ice melt products and other products.

A Deep Dive into SiteOne Landscape Supply's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SiteOne Landscape Supply displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: SiteOne Landscape Supply's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.13%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SiteOne Landscape Supply's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.64.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

