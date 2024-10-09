The Latest Analyst Ratings For SEI Inv

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated SEI Inv (NASDAQ:SEIC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $74.75, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.67% increase from the previous average price target of $74.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SEI Inv by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $74.00 $71.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $81.00 $80.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $73.00 $74.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $71.00 $72.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SEI Inv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SEI Inv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of SEI Inv's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SEI Inv's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About SEI Inv

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $99 billion in assets under management. As of December 2023, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises about $1.4 trillion in assets.

SEI Inv: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SEI Inv's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SEI Inv's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SEI Inv's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SEI Inv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

