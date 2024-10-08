The Latest Analyst Ratings For Rocket Companies

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 4 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 4 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Rocket Companies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $15.54, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $11.50. This current average has increased by 20.65% from the previous average price target of $12.88.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Rocket Companies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry Ma Barclays Raises Underweight $14.00 $10.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Underweight $19.00 $15.00 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Sell $14.00 $11.50 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $20.00 $16.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Sell $11.50 $10.50 Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Raises Underperform $14.00 $12.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Underweight $15.00 $13.50 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $16.00 $14.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $13.00 Mark Devries Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $15.00 $11.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Raises Neutral $15.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rocket Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rocket Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Rocket Companies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Rocket Companies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a financial services company that was originally founded as Rock Financial in 1985 and is currently based in Detroit. Rocket Companies offers a wide array of services and products but is best known for its Rocket Mortgage business. The company's mortgage lending operations are split between its direct-to-consumer lending, which sees borrowers accessing the company's lending arm directly through either its mobile app or website, and its partner network where mortgage brokers and other firms use Rocket's origination process to offer loans to their customers. The company has rapidly gained market share in recent years and is now the largest mortgage originator in the U.S. as well as the servicer for more than 2 million loans.

Breaking Down Rocket Companies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Rocket Companies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Rocket Companies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rocket Companies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Rocket Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.1, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

