The Latest Analyst Ratings For Rivian Automotive

33 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 15 13 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 4 0 0 3M Ago 3 6 6 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.36, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.61% increase from the previous average price target of $15.28.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Rivian Automotive by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $15.00 $15.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $16.00 $17.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $18.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $16.00 $13.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $10.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $17.00 $13.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $14.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $15.00 $11.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $14.00 $11.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $14.00 $11.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $30.00 $20.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $10.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $17.00 $10.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $20.00 $13.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $13.00 $13.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Underweight $14.00 $10.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $19.00 $15.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $13.00 $10.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $20.00 $15.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $21.00 $21.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Announces Buy $18.00 - Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rivian Automotive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rivian Automotive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Rivian Automotive's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rivian Automotive analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Unraveling the Financial Story of Rivian Automotive

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Rivian Automotive's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.3%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Rivian Automotive's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -125.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -19.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rivian Automotive's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Rivian Automotive's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.92. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RIVN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for RIVN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.