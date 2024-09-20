The Latest Analyst Ratings For Ralph Lauren

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $197.67, a high estimate of $207.00, and a low estimate of $193.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.68% increase from the previous average price target of $196.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Ralph Lauren by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $207.00 $195.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $195.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $193.00 $196.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $195.00 $195.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $195.00 $195.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $196.00 $202.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ralph Lauren. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ralph Lauren compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ralph Lauren's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Ralph Lauren's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ralph Lauren: A Closer Look

Founded by designer Ralph Lauren in 1967 in New York City, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle merchandise in North America, Europe, and Asia. Best known for its iconic polo shirts, its products also include other types of apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, handbags, home goods, and fragrances. The company's brands include Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (department stores and specialty stores), retail (company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

Key Indicators: Ralph Lauren's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Ralph Lauren displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ralph Lauren's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ralph Lauren's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.0%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.13.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

