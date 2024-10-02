The Latest Analyst Ratings For PVH

PVH (NYSE:PVH) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $127.17, a high estimate of $149.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. A 8.73% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $139.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of PVH by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Heather Balsky B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $107.00 $130.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $120.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $130.00 $140.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $135.00 $149.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $124.00 $144.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $142.00 $154.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Lowers Buy $130.00 $133.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $106.00 $119.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $130.00 $145.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Lowers Buy $133.00 $144.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $149.00 $154.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PVH. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PVH compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for PVH's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind PVH

PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. Its two designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, now generate practically all its revenue after its recent disposition of most of its smaller brands. PVH operates e-commerce sites and about 1,500 stores, licenses its brands to third parties, and distributes its merchandise through department stores and other wholesale accounts. The firm traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.

A Deep Dive into PVH's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: PVH's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.01%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PVH's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PVH's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.08% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PVH's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.43%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, PVH adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

