The Latest Analyst Ratings For Plymouth Industrial REIT

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Plymouth Industrial REIT, presenting an average target of $25.25, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Marking an increase of 4.12%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $24.25.

A clear picture of Plymouth Industrial REIT's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $26.00 $24.00 Henry Coffey Wedbush Raises Neutral $25.00 $23.00 Bryan Maher B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $27.00 $26.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $23.00 $24.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc is a full-service, vertically integrated, self-administered, and self-managed Maryland corporation. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties, located in secondary and primary markets across the United States. The company has one reportable segment, which is Industrial properties. The majority of its property portfolio is spread across Florida, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Illinois and Georgia, among others. It receives income primarily from the rental revenue through its properties.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Plymouth Industrial REIT's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.43%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Plymouth Industrial REIT's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plymouth Industrial REIT's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plymouth Industrial REIT's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Plymouth Industrial REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.83, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

