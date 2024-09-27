The Latest Analyst Ratings For Phreesia

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $29.0, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Marking an increase of 1.15%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $28.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Phreesia's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $23.00 $23.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Overweight $28.00 $27.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $31.00 $29.00 Joseph Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $34.00 $31.00 Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $23.00 $23.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 Robert Simmons DA Davidson Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $25.00 $27.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Phreesia. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Phreesia compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Phreesia's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Phreesia's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Phreesia's Background

Phreesia Inc is a provider of comprehensive software solutions that improves the operational and financial performance of healthcare organizations by activating patients in their care to optimize patient health outcomes. Through its SaaS-based technology platform, it offers healthcare services clients a robust suite of integrated solutions that manage patient access, registration, payments, and clinical support. The Phreesia Platform encompasses a comprehensive range of technologies and services, including, but not limited to, initial patient contact, registration, appointment scheduling, payments, and post-appointment patient surveys.

A Deep Dive into Phreesia's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Phreesia showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.97% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Phreesia's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -17.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phreesia's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.91%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, Phreesia adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

