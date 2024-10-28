The Latest Analyst Ratings For PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been analyzed by 25 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|3
|12
|10
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|9
|4
|0
|0
The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $81.64, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. This current average has increased by 7.14% from the previous average price target of $76.20.
Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive PayPal Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Gus Gala
|Monness, Crespi, Hardt
|Raises
|Buy
|$110.00
|$95.00
|Charles Nabhan
|Stephens & Co.
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$85.00
|$75.00
|Andrew Bauch
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$75.00
|$70.00
|Will Nance
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Neutral
|$79.00
|$69.00
|Dan Dolev
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$100.00
|$90.00
|Harshita Rawat
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$80.00
|$75.00
|Rufus Hone
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$73.00
|$72.00
|Ramsey El-Assal
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$92.00
|$85.00
|Bryan Keane
|Deutsche Bank
|Raises
|Buy
|$94.00
|$74.00
|Will Nance
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$69.00
|$69.00
|Sanjay Sakhrani
|Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$78.00
|$78.00
|Dan Dolev
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$90.00
|$90.00
|Tien-Tsin Huang
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$80.00
|$77.00
|Kazuya Nishimura
|Daiwa Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$72.00
|$68.00
|Ramsey El-Assal
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$85.00
|$81.00
|James Friedman
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$83.00
|$71.00
|Bryan Bergin
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Hold
|$70.00
|$68.00
|Andrew Bauch
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$70.00
|$65.00
|Colin Sebastian
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$80.00
|$77.00
|Timothy Chiodo
|UBS
|Raises
|Neutral
|$72.00
|$71.00
|Daniel Perlin
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$84.00
|$84.00
|Paul Golding
|Macquarie
|Raises
|Outperform
|$90.00
|$85.00
|Rufus Hone
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$72.00
|$65.00
|Joseph Vafi
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|$80.00
|$80.00
|Harshita Rawat
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Outperform
|$78.00
|$71.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PayPal Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PayPal Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for PayPal Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into PayPal Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on PayPal Holdings analyst ratings.
Delving into PayPal Holdings's Background
PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.
PayPal Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis
Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.
Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, PayPal Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.21% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.
Net Margin: PayPal Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.31%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): PayPal Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.
Return on Assets (ROA): PayPal Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: PayPal Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.47.
Analyst Ratings: What Are They?
Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.
In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.
Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover
Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for PYPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|B of A Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for PYPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.