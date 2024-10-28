The Latest Analyst Ratings For PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been analyzed by 25 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 12 10 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 9 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $81.64, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. This current average has increased by 7.14% from the previous average price target of $76.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive PayPal Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gus Gala Monness, Crespi, Hardt Raises Buy $110.00 $95.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $75.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $70.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $79.00 $69.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $100.00 $90.00 Harshita Rawat Bernstein Raises Market Perform $80.00 $75.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $73.00 $72.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $92.00 $85.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $94.00 $74.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $69.00 $69.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $78.00 $78.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $80.00 $77.00 Kazuya Nishimura Daiwa Capital Raises Outperform $72.00 $68.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $81.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $83.00 $71.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Hold $70.00 $68.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $65.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $77.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $72.00 $71.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $84.00 $84.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $90.00 $85.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $72.00 $65.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Harshita Rawat Bernstein Raises Outperform $78.00 $71.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PayPal Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PayPal Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for PayPal Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into PayPal Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into PayPal Holdings's Background

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

PayPal Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, PayPal Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.21% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: PayPal Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.31%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PayPal Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): PayPal Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PayPal Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

