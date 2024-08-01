The Latest Analyst Ratings For Oshkosh

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $128.88, with a high estimate of $190.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. Highlighting a 1.62% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $131.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Oshkosh is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $126.00 $123.00 Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Lowers Hold $105.00 $135.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $120.00 $130.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $123.00 $132.00 Tim Thein Raymond James Announces Outperform $125.00 - Kyle Menges Citigroup Announces Buy $130.00 - Ross Gilardi B of A Securities Raises Underperform $112.00 $108.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $190.00 $158.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Oshkosh. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oshkosh compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Oshkosh's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Oshkosh is the top producer of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms, a global leader. The company had manufactured joint light tactical vehicles for the us Department of Defense. However, Oshkosh recently lost the JLTV recompete, bringing into focus its us Postal Service contract, which calls for the electrification of us postal vehicles. The company reports in three segments—access equipment (52% of revenue), defense (22%), and vocational (27%)—and generated $9.6 billion in revenue in 2023.

Breaking Down Oshkosh's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Oshkosh showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.16% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Oshkosh's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oshkosh's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oshkosh's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.93% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Oshkosh's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

