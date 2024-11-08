The Latest Analyst Ratings For OrthoPediatrics

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated OrthoPediatrics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $39.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.82%.

A clear picture of OrthoPediatrics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $28.00 $34.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $34.00 $30.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $50.00 $50.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to OrthoPediatrics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of OrthoPediatrics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of OrthoPediatrics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

OrthoPediatrics Corp is a medical device company. The company is engaged in providing products to the pediatric orthopedic market. The firm designs develop and commercialize implants and instruments to meet the needs of surgeons and patients. Its products, include PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia and ACL Reconstruction System among others.

Understanding the Numbers: OrthoPediatrics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining OrthoPediatrics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.35% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: OrthoPediatrics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -14.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): OrthoPediatrics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: OrthoPediatrics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

