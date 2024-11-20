The Latest Analyst Ratings For Openlane

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Openlane (NYSE:KAR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $24.5, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.08% increase from the previous average price target of $24.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Openlane by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $23.00 $21.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Openlane. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Openlane compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Openlane's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Openlane's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Openlane analyst ratings.

Discovering Openlane: A Closer Look

Openlane Inc offers a digital marketplace for used vehicles. The services comprise financing, repossessions, repairs, transportation, warranty, and inventory services. It operates used-vehicle auctions and offers complete online services for all parties involved. The company has two operating segments which include Marketplace and Finance, of which it generates the majority of the revenue from the Marketplace segment.

Key Indicators: Openlane's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Openlane's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Openlane's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.98%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Openlane's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Openlane's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.25.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KAR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Northcoast Research Downgrades Buy Neutral Feb 2022 Guggenheim Upgrades Sell Neutral May 2021 B of A Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for KAR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.