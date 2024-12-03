The Latest Analyst Ratings For ONEOK

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ONEOK and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $105.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $132.00 and a low estimate of $94.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $94.78, the current average has increased by 11.31%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ONEOK is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $107.00 $99.00 Brian Reynolds UBS Raises Buy $132.00 $112.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $99.00 $94.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $107.00 $100.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $99.00 $83.00 Sunil Sibal Seaport Global Raises Buy $103.00 $91.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Announces Buy $105.00 - Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $98.00 $89.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $94.00 $82.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $111.00 $103.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ONEOK. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ONEOK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of ONEOK's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of ONEOK's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ONEOK analyst ratings.

Discovering ONEOK: A Closer Look

Oneok is a diversified midstream service provider specializing in natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation and natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It also operates a refined product and crude oil segment connecting producers, refiners, and consumers. Operations are in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

ONEOK: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ONEOK showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.91% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: ONEOK's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ONEOK's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ONEOK's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.67.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

