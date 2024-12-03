The Latest Analyst Ratings For Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $106.6, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $103.80, the current average has increased by 2.7%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ollie's Bargain Outlet. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $95.00 $100.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $107.00 $107.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $106.00 $100.00 Jason Haas B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $102.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ollie's Bargain Outlet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ollie's Bargain Outlet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ollie's Bargain Outlet's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ollie's Bargain Outlet's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ollie's Bargain Outlet analyst ratings.

Discovering Ollie's Bargain Outlet: A Closer Look

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of brand-name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. It offers customers a selection of brand-name products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market plan is characterized by a fun, and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition, and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns. These attributes have driven rapid growth and consistent store performance for the company.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Ollie's Bargain Outlet displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.09%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.31.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OLLI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 RBC Capital Downgrades Outperform Sector Perform Jan 2022 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for OLLI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.