The Latest Analyst Ratings For Nordstrom

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $22.25, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.18% from the previous average price target of $20.38.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $23.00 $22.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $18.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Underweight $20.00 $19.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $24.00 $23.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $22.00 $20.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Hold $25.00 $24.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Underperform $20.00 $18.00

Delving into Nordstrom's Background

Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates about 93 department stores and more than 260 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores. The company also operates both full- and off-price e-commerce sites, two clearance stores, and seven Local locations. Nordstrom's largest merchandise categories are women's apparel (27% of 2023 sales), shoes (26% of 2023 sales), men's apparel (15% of 2023 sales), and beauty (13% of 2023 sales). Nordstrom, which traces its history to a shoe store opened in Seattle in 1901, continues to be partially owned and managed by members of the eponymous family.

Financial Milestones: Nordstrom's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Nordstrom's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.23% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Nordstrom's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.13%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nordstrom's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.68% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nordstrom's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.43%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Nordstrom's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.46, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

