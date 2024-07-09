The Latest Analyst Ratings For Nordstrom

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 3 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.0, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $17.25, the current average has increased by 10.14%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Nordstrom among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $23.00 $19.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Underweight $18.00 $15.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $19.00 $17.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $19.00 $19.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Underperform $18.00 $15.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $19.00 $19.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Underweight $17.00 $15.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $19.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Nordstrom. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nordstrom compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Nordstrom's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Nordstrom's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Nordstrom Better

Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates about 93 department stores and more than 260 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores. The company also operates both full- and off-price e-commerce sites, two clearance stores, and seven Local locations. Nordstrom's largest merchandise categories are women's apparel (27% of 2023 sales), shoes (26% of 2023 sales), men's apparel (15% of 2023 sales), and beauty (13% of 2023 sales). Nordstrom, which traces its history to a shoe store opened in Seattle in 1901, continues to be partially owned and managed by members of the eponymous family.

Financial Milestones: Nordstrom's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Nordstrom's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.84% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Nordstrom's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1.17%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nordstrom's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.63%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nordstrom's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Nordstrom's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.07. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

