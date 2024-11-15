The Latest Analyst Ratings For MongoDB

In the latest quarter, 18 analysts provided ratings for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|7
|8
|3
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|6
|7
|3
|0
|0
In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for MongoDB, presenting an average target of $336.39, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.43% increase from the previous average price target of $304.61.
Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look
A clear picture of MongoDB's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$345.00
|$290.00
|Rudy Kessinger
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$340.00
|$330.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$400.00
|$350.00
|Rudy Kessinger
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$330.00
|$265.00
|Firoz Valliji
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Outperform
|$360.00
|$358.00
|Patrick Walravens
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$380.00
|$380.00
|Mike Cikos
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$335.00
|$290.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Perform
|$295.00
|$250.00
|Rishi Jaluria
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$350.00
|$350.00
|Karl Keirstead
|UBS
|Raises
|Neutral
|$275.00
|$250.00
|Andrew Nowinski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$350.00
|$300.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$335.00
|$300.00
|Brad Reback
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$325.00
|$300.00
|Miller Jump
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$320.00
|$300.00
|Ittai Kidron
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$350.00
|$300.00
|Matthew Broome
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Neutral
|$275.00
|$250.00
|Sanjit Singh
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$340.00
|$320.00
|Bradley Sills
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$350.00
|$300.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MongoDB. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MongoDB compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for MongoDB's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.
For valuable insights into MongoDB's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on MongoDB analyst ratings.
Discovering MongoDB: A Closer Look
Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.
MongoDB's Economic Impact: An Analysis
Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.
Revenue Growth: MongoDB displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.41%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): MongoDB's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): MongoDB's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.
Debt Management: MongoDB's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
Analyst Ratings: What Are They?
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover
Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for MDB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Mar 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for MDB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.