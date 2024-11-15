The Latest Analyst Ratings For MongoDB

In the latest quarter, 18 analysts provided ratings for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 7 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for MongoDB, presenting an average target of $336.39, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.43% increase from the previous average price target of $304.61.

A clear picture of MongoDB's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $345.00 $290.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $340.00 $330.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $330.00 $265.00 Firoz Valliji Bernstein Raises Outperform $360.00 $358.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $380.00 $380.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $335.00 $290.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $295.00 $250.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $350.00 $350.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $275.00 $250.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $350.00 $300.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $335.00 $300.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $325.00 $300.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Raises Buy $320.00 $300.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $350.00 $300.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Neutral $275.00 $250.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $340.00 $320.00 Bradley Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $350.00 $300.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MongoDB. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MongoDB compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for MongoDB's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: MongoDB displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.41%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MongoDB's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MongoDB's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: MongoDB's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

