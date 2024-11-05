The Latest Analyst Ratings For Microsoft

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 16 analysts have published ratings on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 6 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $505.38, along with a high estimate of $600.00 and a low estimate of $465.00. A 0.15% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $506.12.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Microsoft. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Buy $500.00 $510.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $465.00 $470.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Buy $475.00 $495.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $470.00 $470.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $548.00 $506.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Maintains Buy $600.00 $600.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Lowers Outperform $500.00 $501.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $497.00 $500.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $505.00 $490.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $470.00 $485.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $500.00 $515.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Maintains Buy $600.00 $600.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $475.00 $475.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $475.00 $475.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $506.00 $506.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Microsoft. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Microsoft compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Microsoft's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Microsoft's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Microsoft's Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Unraveling the Financial Story of Microsoft

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Microsoft's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.04% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Microsoft's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 37.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Microsoft's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 8.87%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Microsoft's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Microsoft's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

