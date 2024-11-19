The Latest Analyst Ratings For Lovesac

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Lovesac, presenting an average target of $33.8, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.29% increase from the previous average price target of $31.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Lovesac among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Koranda Roth MKM Raises Buy $35.00 $31.00 Tom Forte DA Davidson Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Alex Fuhrman Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Matt Koranda Roth MKM Raises Buy $31.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lovesac. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lovesac compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Lovesac's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Lovesac's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lovesac analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co designs, manufactures and sells alternative furniture which is comprised of modular couches called sactionals and premium foam beanbag chairs called sacs. It also offers other accessories such as sactional-specific drink holders, Footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. Its products are sold across the United States through its website or company-owned retail stores which are used in homes and offices. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the sale of Sactionals.

Breaking Down Lovesac's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Lovesac's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lovesac's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lovesac's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.88%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lovesac's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Lovesac's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.9, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LOVE

Date Firm Action From To Sep 2021 Roth Capital Maintains Buy Sep 2021 BTIG Maintains Buy Jun 2021 DA Davidson Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for LOVE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.