The Latest Analyst Ratings For Louisiana-Pacific

Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 1 1 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 1 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $110.0, along with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has increased by 7.84% from the previous average price target of $102.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Louisiana-Pacific is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Steuart TD Securities Raises Hold $123.00 $115.00 Steven Chercover DA Davidson Raises Buy $125.00 $110.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $99.00 $90.00 Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Raises Outperform $125.00 $119.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $113.00 $105.00 George Staphos B of A Securities Raises Underperform $75.00 $73.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Louisiana-Pacific. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Louisiana-Pacific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Louisiana-Pacific's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Louisiana-Pacific's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Louisiana-Pacific's Background

Louisiana-Pacific is primarily an oriented strand board producer and also offers engineered wood siding used in home construction and repair and remodel projects. The company is largely exposed to the North American housing market but has also established capacity in Brazil and Chile.

Financial Milestones: Louisiana-Pacific's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Louisiana-Pacific's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 33.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Louisiana-Pacific's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Louisiana-Pacific's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.77%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Louisiana-Pacific's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.22, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

