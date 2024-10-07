The Latest Analyst Ratings For LiveRamp Holdings

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $49.83, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A decline of 9.12% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of LiveRamp Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $48.00 $56.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $43.00 $55.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $40.00 $50.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to LiveRamp Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LiveRamp Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for LiveRamp Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into LiveRamp Holdings's Background

LiveRamp Holdings Inc is a global technology company that helps companies build enduring brand and business value by collaborating responsibly with data. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics and foundational identity, LiveRamp offers a connected customer view with clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust.

Financial Milestones: LiveRamp Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: LiveRamp Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: LiveRamp Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -4.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LiveRamp Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, LiveRamp Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

