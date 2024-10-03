The Latest Analyst Ratings For Ligand Pharmaceuticals

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $132.88, with a high estimate of $144.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.48% from the previous average price target of $129.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $135.00 - Robert Wasserman Benchmark Raises Buy $110.00 $95.00 Douglas Miehm RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $130.00 $130.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $144.00 $144.00 Douglas Miehm RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $130.00 $130.00 Douglas Miehm RBC Capital Announces Outperform $130.00 - Matt Hewitt Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $140.00 $135.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $144.00 $144.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ligand Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ligand Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ligand Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and acquiring technologies that aid in creating medicine. The company has partnerships and license agreements with various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Ligand's business model is based on drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation, and partnerships. The company's revenue consists of three primary elements: royalties from commercialized products, license and milestone payments, and sale of its trademarked Captisol material.

Financial Milestones: Ligand Pharmaceuticals's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ligand Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 57.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ligand Pharmaceuticals's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -124.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ligand Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ligand Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

