The Latest Analyst Ratings For Lear

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Lear (NYSE:LEA) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $145.91, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $127.00. This current average represents a 6.08% decrease from the previous average price target of $155.36.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Lear by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $150.00 $160.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $150.00 $155.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $131.00 $132.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $185.00 $205.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $166.00 $179.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $155.00 $165.00 Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $145.00 $155.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Lowers Neutral $127.00 $141.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $128.00 $136.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $132.00 $139.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $136.00 $142.00

Get to Know Lear Better

Lear designs, develops, and manufactures automotive seating and electrical systems and components. Seating components include frames and mechanisms, covers (leather and woven fabric), seat heating and cooling, foam, and headrests. Automotive electrical distribution and connection systems and electronic systems include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, on-board battery chargers, high-voltage battery management systems, high-voltage power distribution systems, domain controllers, telematics control units, gateway modules, vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving, embedded control software, cloud and mobile device software and services, and cybersecurity. Lear's largest customer and regional market is GM and North America at 20% and 44% of 2022 revenue, respectively.

Lear: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Lear's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lear's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.88%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lear's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lear's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.58.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

