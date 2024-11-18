The Latest Analyst Ratings For Lands' End

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $20.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Lands' End is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lands' End. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lands' End compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Lands' End's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lands' End's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Lands' End Better

Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company's operating segment includes U.S. eCommerce; International; Outfitters; Third Party and Retail. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. eCommerce segment. The U.S. eCommerce segment offers products through the company's eCommerce website. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Lands' End's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Lands' End's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.91% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lands' End's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lands' End's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lands' End's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Lands' End's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

