The Latest Analyst Ratings For Kymera Therapeutics

Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $52.83, along with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. Marking an increase of 24.31%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $42.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kymera Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $53.00 $54.00 Jeff Jones Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $56.00 $52.00 Faisal Khurshid Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $60.00 - Andy Chen Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $65.00 - James Quigley Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $34.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $30.00

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a transformative new approach to treating previously untreatable diseases. The company is advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, accessing the body's innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. Kymera's Pegasus targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body's natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on un-drugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. It is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade intractable proteins and advance new treatment options for patients.

Kymera Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Kymera Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 55.33% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -163.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kymera Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -6.03%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kymera Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.97%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kymera Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

