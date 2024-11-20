The Latest Analyst Ratings For Keysight Techs

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $178.75, along with a high estimate of $180.00 and a low estimate of $175.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.5% increase from the previous average price target of $164.75.

The standing of Keysight Techs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $180.00 $175.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Outperform $180.00 $163.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $180.00 $158.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $175.00 $163.00

Keysight Technologies is a leader in the field of testing and measurement, helping electronics OEMs and suppliers alike bring products to market to fit industry standards and specifications. Keysight specializes in the communications market, but also supplies into the government, automotive, industrial, and semiconductor manufacturing markets. Keysight's solutions include testing tools, analytical software, and services. The firm's stated objective is to reduce time to market and improve efficiency at its more than 30,000 customers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Keysight Techs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.94% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Keysight Techs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 31.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Keysight Techs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Keysight Techs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.25%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, Keysight Techs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

