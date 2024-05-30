The Latest Analyst Ratings For Janux Therapeutics

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $68.22, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. This current average has increased by 68.44% from the previous average price target of $40.50.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Janux Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Farmer Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $47.00 - Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $63.00 $50.00 Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $100.00 - Robert Driscoll Wedbush Raises Outperform $74.00 $53.00 Soumit Roy JonesTrading Announces Buy $70.00 - Kaveri Pohlman BTIG Announces Buy $62.00 - Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $100.00 - Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Raises Buy $48.00 $24.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $50.00 $35.00

Janux Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation therapeutics based on proprietary tumor activated T Cell Engager platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Janux Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -38.87% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1178.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Janux Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.95%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Janux Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.76%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Janux Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

