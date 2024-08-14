The Latest Analyst Ratings For International Paper

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on International Paper (NYSE:IP), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for International Paper, revealing an average target of $50.34, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average has increased by 13.43% from the previous average price target of $44.38.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive International Paper. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Coleman Argus Research Announces Buy $52.00 - Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $43.00 Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Raises Outperform $56.00 $52.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $52.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $41.00 Lars Kjellberg Stifel Announces Hold $48.70 - Mark Weintraub Seaport Global Announces Buy $52.00 - Michael Roxland Truist Securities Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $37.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $52.00 $40.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Raises Buy $57.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to International Paper. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of International Paper compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of International Paper's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of International Paper's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on International Paper analyst ratings.

Discovering International Paper: A Closer Look

International Paper manufactures packaging products and cellulose fibers. It accounts for roughly one third of the North American corrugated packaging market. Though it has operations in Brazil, India, and China, more than three fourths of its sales come from North America. International Paper serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, consumer products, and manufacturing.

Financial Insights: International Paper

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining International Paper's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.11% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: International Paper's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): International Paper's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.91%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): International Paper's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.16%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: International Paper's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IP

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Seaport Global Downgrades Buy Neutral Jan 2022 Keybanc Maintains Underweight Jan 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for IP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.