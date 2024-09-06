The Latest Analyst Ratings For Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ingersoll Rand, revealing an average target of $100.44, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.82% increase from the previous average price target of $99.62.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ingersoll Rand. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $97.00 - David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $88.00 $93.00 Jonathan Sakraida CFRA Maintains Hold $85.00 $85.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $100.00 $102.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $115.00 $109.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $101.00 $106.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $106.00 $104.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $102.00 $98.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ingersoll Rand. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ingersoll Rand compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ingersoll Rand's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Ingersoll Rand's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand's industrial segment. The firm's portfolio consists of two business lines: industrial technologies and services, and precision and science technologies. Ingersoll Rand serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy. Its broad portfolio of products includes compression, blower and vacuum, and fluid management. Ingersoll Rand generated roughly $6.9 billion in revenue in 2023.

Ingersoll Rand's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Ingersoll Rand's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ingersoll Rand's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ingersoll Rand's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ingersoll Rand's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ingersoll Rand's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

