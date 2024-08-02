The Latest Analyst Ratings For Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ingersoll Rand, presenting an average target of $105.62, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.31% from the previous average price target of $104.25.

The standing of Ingersoll Rand among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $115.00 $109.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $101.00 $106.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $106.00 $104.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $102.00 $98.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $104.00 $105.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $98.00 $105.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $109.00 $107.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ingersoll Rand. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ingersoll Rand compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ingersoll Rand's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Ingersoll Rand's Background

Ingersoll Rand was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand's industrial segment. The firm's portfolio consists of two business lines: industrial technologies and services, and precision and science technologies. Ingersoll Rand serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy. Its broad portfolio of products includes compression, blower and vacuum, and fluid management. Ingersoll Rand generated roughly $6.9 billion in revenue in 2023.

Ingersoll Rand's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ingersoll Rand's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.5% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ingersoll Rand's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ingersoll Rand's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ingersoll Rand's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

