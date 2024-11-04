The Latest Analyst Ratings For Humana

During the last three months, 23 analysts shared their evaluations of Humana (NYSE:HUM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 17 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 8 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $297.17, with a high estimate of $400.00 and a low estimate of $247.00. A 19.56% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $369.41.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Humana by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Hold $268.00 $261.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $290.00 $387.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $253.00 $250.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $260.00 $400.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $250.00 $364.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $250.00 $250.00 Lance Wilkes Bernstein Announces Outperform $308.00 - Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $265.00 $400.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Lowers Hold $261.00 $402.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Hold $253.00 $419.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $250.00 $380.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $274.00 $392.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $250.00 $349.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $280.00 $400.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $247.00 $376.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $250.00 $400.00 Whit Mayo Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $250.00 $400.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $395.00 $395.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $395.00 $395.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $395.00 $395.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $400.00 $385.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Neutral $396.00 $332.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $395.00 $395.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Humana. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Humana compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Humana's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Humana's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the us with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Humana's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Humana's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Humana's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Humana's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.96%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

