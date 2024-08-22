The Latest Analyst Ratings For Hims & Hers Health

Ratings for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.44, with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 36.75% increase from the previous average price target of $16.41.

The standing of Hims & Hers Health among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan MacDonald Needham Announces Buy $24.00 - George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $23.00 $16.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $18.00 $18.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $23.00 $13.00 Jonna Kim TD Cowen Raises Buy $25.00 $15.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $18.00 $16.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Raises Hold $23.00 $14.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Raises Buy $26.00 $22.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $17.25

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

Key Indicators: Hims & Hers Health's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hims & Hers Health's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 51.82% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hims & Hers Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hims & Hers Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.76%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hims & Hers Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

