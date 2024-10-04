The Latest Analyst Ratings For Hartford Finl Servs Gr

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hartford Finl Servs Gr, revealing an average target of $121.33, a high estimate of $134.00, and a low estimate of $107.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.09% increase from the previous average price target of $112.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Hartford Finl Servs Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Neutral $121.00 $113.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $134.00 $122.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $130.00 - Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $133.00 $120.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $115.00 $105.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $125.00 $112.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $111.00 $113.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $116.00 $104.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $107.00 $109.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hartford Finl Servs Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hartford Finl Servs Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hartford Finl Servs Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Hartford Finl Servs Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hartford Finl Servs Gr analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hartford Finl Servs Gr

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc offers a diverse range of property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual fund services to a customer base of individuals and corporations. It operates in five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Hartford Funds, as well as a Corporate category.

Financial Milestones: Hartford Finl Servs Gr's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Hartford Finl Servs Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.44%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hartford Finl Servs Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hartford Finl Servs Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.81%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hartford Finl Servs Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.28.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HIG

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HIG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.