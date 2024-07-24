The Latest Analyst Ratings For Guess

Ratings for Guess (NYSE:GES) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Guess and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $34.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $37.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. A 1.67% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $35.42.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Guess. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $26.00 $30.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $30.00 $30.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Neutral $29.00 $32.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Guess. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Guess compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Guess's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Guess's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Guess analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Guess Better

Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities and American Lifestyle under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company has five reportable segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and licensing. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Guess's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Guess's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Guess's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Guess's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guess's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Guess's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.44. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GES

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform Aug 2021 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform May 2021 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for GES

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.